Nolan Estes, former Dallas ISD superintendent, dies at 94

KERA | By KERA News
Published April 28, 2025 at 7:46 AM CDT
A former Dallas school superintendent who successfully desegregated the district has died.

Dr. Nolan Estes led the district from 1968 to 1978. During that time, He successfully desegregated the school system and established a network of magnet schools, charter schools and early childhood centers.

A social media post from DISD officials described Estes as a transformative leader in education, a visionary educator, a civil rights advocate, and deeply respected member of our community.

The Dallas Morning News reports Nolan Estes died Saturday. No word yet on the cause of death. Estes was 94.
Tags
News Dallas ISDpublic education
KERA News
