Grandson arrested in fatal stabbing of Denton County commissioner's husband

Lewisville police arrested a suspect in the fatal stabbing of Denton County Commissioner Bobbie J. Mitchell’s husband Fred Mitchell on Monday morning, according to a press release.

The suspect, Mitchell Blake Reinacher, the couple’s 23-year-old grandson, is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Denton Record-Chronicle Mitchell Blake Reinacher

Officers responded to a report of an assault in the 1000 block of Springwood Drive in Lewisville at about 3:53 a.m.. Both Bobbie and Fred were suffering from stab wounds.

The grandson was present when officers arrived. Officers immediately took him into custody without incident.

Fred died of his injuries after 5 a.m. The commissioner is in stable condition and receiving treatment for her wounds.

Lewisville police continue to investigate the incident and what led to it.

Bobbie Mitchell has served as a Denton County commissioner since 2000. She served as the first Black mayor of Lewisville from 1993.

County Judge Andy Eads, in a social media post, asked the community to pray for the commissioner and said that Fred was a longtime friend who will be greatly missed.

Current Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore said in a statement that the city is holding its commissioner and her family close to their hearts.

"We are grateful for the quick response from our Police, Fire and the hospital staff who have taken great care of Commissioner Mitchell," Gilmore said. "If you've ever been at an event where Bobbie has prayed over you, please lift her and the family up as she has lifted our community."