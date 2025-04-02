Rockwall acquires land where namesake rock wall was discovered

The mysterious rock wall that gave the North Texas city its name could for the first time in decades be viewable by the public.

The city of Rockwall said last week it has acquired the land where the famed formation sits underground.

“It'll be very additive to our community and part of our history and our story,” said Rockwall Mayor Trace Johannesen.

The wall was first discovered in 1852 when the land was being excavated for a well. In 1936 a section was put on display for visitors for a small fee, but it’s been inaccessible for decades.

The city tried to acquire the land in 2012, floating a bond to pay for it, but the measure failed.

Now, the Canup family – whose ancestors were early Rockwall settlers – have donated a piece of land to the city that contains the original site where the wall was excavated.

Johanssen credits Mark Russo, former city council member and former chair of the Rockwall County Historic Commission, for doing a lot of the “leg work” in meeting with Canup family and securing the land.

“It's just a unique opportunity,” Russo said. “I know for the families... this is, you know, something that's going to be great for future generations of Rockwall citizens.”

The structure has been the subject of folk tales, curiosity and study over the years – some residents claim it was made by extraterrestrial beings, or by an ancient civilization.

Testing over the years determined the formation is natural.

The wall remains underground and is not currently visible – but the city plans to consult with experts to determine the next steps to get it ready for public display.

"We're ready to hit the ground running," said Travis Sales, director of Rockwall Park and Recreation and chair of the Rockwall County Historic Commission. He called it “uncharted territory.”

Currently, pieces of the rock wall are found throughout the city, such as the courthouse and the Rockwall County Historical Foundation, located at Meyers Park. A bronze statue downtown depicts Benjamin Boydstun, Terry Utley Wade and William Clay Stevenson, the men who discovered the wall while digging a well.

Sales said people always ask him where they can see the famous rock wall.

“To actually get to walk and go sort of underground and see it in its natural form is gonna be really nice,” he said. “I think it's gonna be a very highly visited historic park.”

Priscilla Rice is KERA’s communities reporter. Got a tip? Email her at price@kera.org .