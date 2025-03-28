Bail reduced for Dallas rapper Yella Beezy in murder for hire case

Dallas rapper Yella Beezy was granted reduced bail Thursday morning in his recent murder indictment for allegedly ordering the killing of rapper Melvin Nobles, known as MO3.

Court documents say Beezy, whose birth name is Markies Deandre Conway, hired Kewon Dontrell White to kill Noble, who was fatally shot in broad daylight on Interstate 35E on Nov. 11, 2020. Conway is charged with capital murder for remuneration.

Prior to Conway’s charge, White was already indicted in 2021 on a murder charge in connection with Noble’s killing. A year later, White pleaded guilty to a felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and was sentenced to almost 9 years in federal prison .

Conway’s bail was set last week at $2 million. In a court filing from Monday, he asked for it to be reduced to $250,000. The motion argued that Conway is not a flight risk, as he was born and raised in Dallas County and his family members are lifelong residents.

A representative from the District Attorney’s office said that at a Thursday morning hearing, Conway’s bail was reduced to $750,000. If he is released on bond, he must surrender his passport and will be required to wear an ankle monitor while on house arrest.

Toby Shook and John Gussio, Conway’s attorneys, told The Dallas Morning News they are happy that Conway’s bail was reduced.

“We are very satisfied with the bond hearing,” Gussio said. “Mr. Shook and I are looking forward to getting to trial on this. Our client is not guilty.”

The feud between Conway and Nobles is part of a longstanding rivalry within the Dallas rap scene. Both rappers were rising stars from Dallas and often competed for recognition from the same audience.

According to hip-hop news outlet HypeFresh , part of the feud stemmed from a disagreement about who actually represented the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas.

Yella Beezy and MO3 exchanged diss tracks and insults on social media over the years, although they denied having any issues with one another.

Staff Writers Zara Amaechi and Alex Nguyen contributed to this report.