Arlington gives final approval to gas wells near daycare center over resident opposition

Gas wells near a daycare in Arlington got the final go-ahead from city council Tuesday after speakers asked the council for around two hours to deny the drill sites.

The 10 gas wells will be drilled by French energy conglomerate TotalEnergies at 2020 S. Watson Road, down the street from daycare The Mother’s Heart Learning Center, which largely serves children of color.

Before the unanimous approval, Council Member Raul Gonzalez told those who spoke that he is pushing for more local control over gas well drilling that is not currently allowed under Texas law – something the city has said prevents them from blocking gas wells but those in opposition said is being overplayed.

Speakers opposed to the wells said they have concerns about the health of people living near the fracking sites, and especially for the children who attend The Mother’s Heart Learning Center. They urged the council to "do the right thing."

Before the final vote, Mayor Jim Ross addressed the crowd saying he hears them when they say that council members don't care about children or people of color or that they only care about energy companies.

“You’re all wrong on all fronts," Ross told them. "Each one of us who have been elected to office stood before this council and raised our hand and we took an oath. An oath to obey the law and the constitution of Texas. ... Because we make decisions based on that oath we’ve taken, somehow, we are baby killers. That’s sad.”

One person was removed by police after shouting obscenities at the council.

Previous councils denied Total’s requests to drill near the day care in 2020 and 2022.

