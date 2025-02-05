'Innovate Arlington': Council approves name for long-range plan to strategize for city's future

Arlington has selected a name for its new long-term plan: Innovate Arlington.

The comprehensive plan is being created to replace 99 Square Miles, the last long-range plan developed by the city in 2015.

City leaders are working to plan 20 years ahead for Arlington, with major portions of the city’s strategy expected to address Arlington nearing a built-out state.

The city has 99 square miles of space to build and grow, but it is landlocked by other cities including Mansfield, Grand Prairie and Fort Worth.

Arlington also surrounds Pantego and Dalworthington Gardens.

With North Texas rapidly growing — more than half a million people have moved to the region since 2020 — Arlington is expected to run out of space for new development soon.

In-filling, or taking land that is small or awkwardly shaped or placed, is a part of the plan, along with redevelopment.

Walkability, public transit and the future of city services are also expected to be major topics in the plan.

The name “Innovate Arlington” was selected after polling residents.

Mayor Jim Ross gave his approval for the name at the city council’s work session Tuesday afternoon.

“I love the name,” Ross said. “I think they did a great job with the name choice.”