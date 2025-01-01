FBI says New Orleans terrorist attack suspect is Texas man Shamsud-Din Jabbar

This story has been updated throughout.

The man suspected of crashing his pickup truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street early Wednesday morning has been identified as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a resident of Texas, according to the FBI.

Officials said Jabbar, dressed in full military gear, drove the truck into a crowd at Bourbon and Canal streets around 3:15 a.m. At least ten people were killed and 35 others were injured in the rampage.

The FBI said it was investigating the incident "as an act of terrorism."

Federal Bureau of Investigation The FBI released this passport photo of Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the suspect in the New Orleans terrorist attack.



Jim Mowrer, who was visiting from Iowa, said he and his wife narrowly avoided being hit by the truck and described the scene as chaotic.

“We saw bodies in the road, very clearly deceased,” Mowrer recalled.

Police said Jabbar was shot and killed while exchanging gunfire with New Orleans Police. Two officers were injured during the incident, but both are in stable condition.

FBI Special Agent Alethea Duncan confirmed that an improvised explosive device was found at the scene and is being evaluated for potential threats. The FBI also revealed that Jabbar was driving a Ford pickup truck, which appears to have been rented. They’re trying to figure out how he came into possession of the truck.

The FBI said an ISIS flag was located in the vehicle, but the terror group has not claimed responsibility for the attack. Authorities are investigating whether he had any accomplices or potential affiliations with terrorist organizations.

Rob Salinas, Houston Public Media New Orleans terror attack suspect Shamsud-Din Jabar lived at this address in Houston, Texas.

Jabbar lived in northwest Houston, according to his driver’s license records. Reporters and police were at the home on Wednesday.

The white house was cut off from the street by a large, black iron gate. Ducks and sheep roamed the property. Police told reporters the scene was the site of an active investigation.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who is acting governor while Greg Abbott is out of state, said Jabbar rented the truck used in the attack on Dec. 30 and was seen in Houston driving around in it before heading to New Orleans.

The local FBI office in Houston said the area urged people to avoid the area where he lived, which has been cordoned off.

Faisal Siddiqui, who lives in the Houston neighborhood, said he had not heard about the attack in New Orleans until informed by reporters.

“That’s very wrong and it’s a threat for us too and whoever it is, he need [sic] to get the punishment, ” he said. “I just heard about this too and I’m scared because I have kids at my home.”

Another neighbor said he did not know Jabbar by name but saw him around the neighborhood. He described Jabbar as quiet and their interactions as normal. In Spanish, he said the neighborhood is a largely Muslim community with no problems.

Jabbar started a handful of realty businesses in Texas, Secretary of State records show. Two of them went defunct within the last couple of years.

An Army spokesperson said Jabbar was in the regular Army as a Human Resource Specialist and Information Technology Specialist from March 2007 until January 2015. He then switched to the Army Reserve as an IT Specialist from January 2015 until July 2020.

He deployed to Afghanistan from February 2009 to January 2010.

Jabbar held the rank of Staff Sergeant at the end of his service, the spokesperson said. A U.S. official who was not authorized to speak on the record about Jabbar said he had some “discipline problems,” a DUI on his record and was honorably discharged.

In a now-removed YouTube video for one of his businesses posted four years ago, Jabbar says he was born and raised in Beaumont, Texas, and spent all his life in the state except for his time in the military. He said his 10 years in the military is “where I learned the meaning of great service and what it means to be responsive and take everything seriously, dotting i’s and crossing t’s, to make sure that things go off without a hitch.”

A Georgia State University spokesperson confirmed Jabbar attended the school from 2015 until 2017, and graduated with a B.B.A. in Computer Information Systems.

Rob Salinas, Houston Public Media. A helicopter was spotted flying over the Houston neighborhood where New Orleans terror attack suspect Shamsud-Din Jabbar lived on Jan. 1, 2025.

It’s unclear where Jabbar was staying in New Orleans, but local TV station WDSU reports he might have been linked to an Airbnb in the St. Roch area. There was a heavy police presence on Mandeville Street as the home was evacuated Wednesday.

Calls to the owner of the Mandeville Street property were not returned.

The attack has raised concerns about security for upcoming events, including the Super Bowl in February. The incident occurred just hours before the Allstate Sugar Bowl was set to be played Wednesday evening at the Caesars Superdome.