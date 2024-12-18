Arlington agrees to declare unfinished buildings public nuisance, approves updated rideshare rules

The City of Arlington will be able to declare unfinished buildings a public nuisance after the building permit has been expired for 180 days.

The city council unanimously gave final approval to a change in the city code’s public nuisance chapter Tuesday.

The change specifically allows the city to declare a building a public nuisance 180 days after the building permit is expired and the structure is not fit for occupancy. That includes additions and repairs to buildings.

Anybody building in the city has the ability to file for an extension to an existing building permit. If that extension is received, the clock on declaring the structure a public nuisance resets.

The move came from concern that Arlington could end up with unfinished structures across the city if officials had no means to deal with them.

Council also voted unanimously to give final approval to changes to rideshare rules in the entertainment district. The city council voted unanimously to give initial approval to updates adding areas around Globe Life Field to the list of locations where rideshare can’t make stops for passengers.

Arlington police told KERA in an emailed statement that the updates are more housekeeping than anything.

Police said in the statement that the goal is to keep people safe, keep traffic flowing and make trips through to the Arlington Entertainment District or to events smoother.

Having rules that prohibit drivers from stopping in the road to drop-off or load passengers means fewer people being let out at unsafe places and less chance a stopping car will disrupt traffic, police said.

The stadiums in the entertainment district do have dedicated areas for rideshare pick-up and drop-off, though.

Uber, Lyft, Via and other rideshare services can stop at Lot C for Globe Life Field events and Lot 15 for trips to and from AT&T Stadium.