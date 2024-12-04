Delivery robots are coming to downtown Dallas

Automated delivery robots could soon be hitting the streets of downtown Dallas.

In a memo sent last month, transportation director Gus Khankarli told city leaders the Austin-based tech company Avride is planning to roll out is personal delivery devices early next year in a partnership with Uber.

District 12 Council Member Cara Mendelsohn said in a Transportation and Infrastructure Committee meeting Tuesday that the bots are already mapping out downtown.

The robots weigh 44 pounds and can carry up to six extra large pizzas and three large drinks.

Avride launched the bots in downtown Austin last month with plans to expand to other U.S. cities.

Similar robots from a different company are already making deliveries at SMU, according to The Daily Campus.

Dallas leaders plan to hear more about the robots at a public safety committee meeting next week.

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA’s growth and infrastructure reporter. Got a tip? Email Pablo at parauzpena@kera.org . You can follow him on X @pabloaarauz .