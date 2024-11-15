Loop 288 sidewalk construction brings safer path for pedestrians and Denton Community

The construction of a new sidewalk along west North Loop 288 will merge a gap in pedestrian infrastructure where a well-traveled dirt path was previously the only option.

Part of a Texas Department of Transportation safety improvement project, the sidewalk construction stretches from East University Drive to East McKinney Street.

This area of North Loop 288 is home to the Denton Community Shelter, operated by Our Daily Bread Together with Monsignor King Outreach Center, where people experiencing homelessness can find emergency shelter, meals, temporary housing and support services.

The sidewalk is a significant development for the shelter and its guests, said Jenna Edwards, Our Daily Bread’s development director, as sidewalk infrastructure plays a critical role in the safety and mobility of people who are experiencing homelessness.

“Many of our guests rely heavily on walking as their primary mode of transportation to access essential services, employment opportunities and other resources,” Edwards said. “Additionally, a number of our guests use mobility aids such as wheelchairs, walkers or canes, which makes the availability of safe, navigable sidewalks even more vital.”

Guests with mobility devices have become stuck in mud or rough terrain, Edwards said, which sometimes has forced them to abandon the device or take a potentially dangerous detour.

“The new sidewalk is a welcome improvement, providing a safer, more reliable route for our guests,” Edwards said. “It underscores the importance of creating a walkable city where all individuals can move about safely and with dignity.”

Another pedestrian project on the horizon is safety improvements along the south side of East McKinney Street between Audra Lane and Loop 288.

About 37.3% of residents in neighborhoods south of this portion of East McKinney Street live below the poverty line, according to Census Reporter. That’s more than double the rate of poverty in Denton as a whole.

Over 12% of residents in this area reported that they walked to work, according to Census Reporter. That is about three times the rate of people in Denton as a whole.

So, despite a significant lack of sidewalks along large portions of the road, many pedestrians travel East McKinney Street to access businesses and retailers, recreation like Mack Park, and services like the Salvation Army, the Denton County Courts Building and the Denton County Jail.

To improve pedestrian safety, the city of Denton has plans to install 6,500 linear feet of sidewalk and lighting along this portion of East McKinney Street.

This $5.5 million project is set to start construction in April 2025 and is estimated to wrap up in May 2026.