Denton will soon have consultant investigating Animal Services following dog’s death

Denton announced Tuesday that the Animal Services Department will undergo a review of policies and procedures. Animal shelter consultant Shelter Savvy will conduct the review and provide an objective assessment of the department and make recommendations for improvement and compliance, according to a news release from the city.

The assessment was announced about a week after staff at the Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center euthanized a senior dog without family or veterinarian consultation. The nearly 13-year-old dog, Gunner, had been found 2 miles from home after leaving his family’s property and taken to the shelter and euthanized before the city’s 72-hour stray hold was completed.

In Tuesday’s release, the city said, “We understand the loss experienced by Gunner’s family and the concerns raised by our community regarding his euthanasia. We recognize the emotional impact this situation has caused and are committed to maintaining the highest standards of care and transparency in Animal Services.”

The city said the review will consist of a policy and procedure evaluation, operational assessment, stakeholder feedback and recommendations for improvement.

The review will officially begin Sept. 30. Initial findings will be presented to city staff after a 30-day review, and the consultant’s final report and recommendations will come two weeks after the review period, with results to be shared publicly.