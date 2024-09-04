More than 160,000 calls made to Congress using the AI-generated voices of gun violence victims

More than 160,000 calls have been sent to Congress advocating for gun reform — using the recreated voices of gun violence victims.

The Shotline is a collaborative effort by March for Our Lives and Change the Ref., both organizations that were created in response to the Parkland High School shooting in Florida.

It features the recreated voices of gun violence victims from across the country, including 10-year-old Uziyah Garcia who died in the 2022 Uvalde school shooting.

“I’m a fourth grader in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Or at least I was, when a man with an AR-15 came into my school and killed 18 of my classmates, two teachers, and me. Nothing has changed. Even more shootings have happened,” said Uziyah’s AI generated voice.

Visitors to The Shotline website can click through various stories as told by victims Joaquin Oliver (Parkland High School shooting), Ethan Song (death by firearm suicide), and 10 year old Kayla Shawn from Oklahoma (familial murder suicide).

“Four years ago, my dad shot me with a gun, and I died. I don’t know why, but he shouldn’t have had a gun. All I know is people wore bright colors at my funeral,” said Kayla’s AI generated voice.

On website, people can search their zip code and send these messages to local representatives.

There have been 385 mass shootings in the United States so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

