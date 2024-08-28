'Mass casualty' rollover crash leaves 3 dead, 11 others injured in Wise County

At least three people are dead and 11 others injured after a serious crash in Wise County this morning.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, first responders were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash about 8 a.m. Wednesday on northbound U.S. Highway 287 near the FM 1655 exit in Alvord.

DPS spokesperson Sgt. Tony De La Cerda told reporters a 15-passenger van veered into the median from the left lane.

"The driver overcorrected, causing them to lose control of the vehicle, which caused the vehicle to rollover multiple times," he said.

There were 14 people in the van, many of whom were ejected from the vehicle as it rolled, he added.

Three passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, including the driver. Three people were taken to a hospital by air ambulance and are in critical condition, six others had serious injuries and two had non-serious injuries, according to a Wise County EMS press release.

Texas DPS is investigating what caused the crash and where the van was traveling to.

“We know that the vehicle was coming from Florida, but it is still under investigation as to what their destination was,” De La Cerda said.

Traffic was shutdown on U.S. 287 Wednesday morning, but the highway has since been reopened. The service road was still closed as of 11:15 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.