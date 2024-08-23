Two founding pastors announce departures from Cross Timbers Church in Argyle

Cross Timbers Church in Argyle announced Wednesday that two founding pastors are leaving their staff positions, shortly after two others stepped down.

Brian and Jamie Hackney helped found the church and have served on its staff for more than 20 years.

“In recent months, Brian and Jamie have sensed their season as staff members was coming to a close, and have decided that now is the time to make their departure,” a letter sent to church members states.

Brian Hackney served as director of the Healing Place, a ministry of Cross Timbers that focuses on providing pastoral care for those experiencing anxiety, depression, grief, substance issues and other areas of mental well-being.

Jamie Hackney worked as a care coach for the Healing Place and provided coaching on marriage and family matters.

Staff members were informed of the change on Aug. 15, and the Hackneys’ last day will be Aug. 31. The couple intends to visit with church members during services this Sunday.

Their departure was planned, and church elders were able to prepare for their transition, the letter states.

“Although there have been a series of transitions, we want you to know that our Elders and Leadership team have a renewed energy and our staff has a forward-facing posture,” the letter states. “We look forward to all the Lord has in store for our church.”

The church announced that two other pastors resigned in August and in July.

Lead pastor Josiah Anthony was first to resign amid reports that he had communicated inappropriately with women.

At the time of his resignation in July, church elders said the communication was not of a sexual nature but was “excessively personal” with a female staff member.

On Aug. 1, the elders announced that they had learned of additional reports that were of a sexual nature.

The church initially announced that executive pastor Byron Copeland would serve as interim lead pastor during the search for Anthony’s replacement.

However, founding pastor Toby Slough later committed to being interim lead pastor. Copeland graciously deferred to Slough, church leadership told members.

Copeland then announced Aug. 14 that he would resign from his pastoral position to start a “fresh season of life.”

