© 2024 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Extreme heat and dry conditions leave North Texas at high wildfire risk

KERA | By Katherine Hobbs
Published August 23, 2024 at 10:01 AM CDT
Firefighters face a wildfire in near Possum Kingdom Lake in Palo Pinto county on June 29, 2023.
Courtesy
/
Texas A&M Forest Service
Firefighters face a wildfire in near Possum Kingdom Lake in Palo Pinto county on June 29, 2023.

Dry, hot weather across North Texas is placing the region at high risk for wildfire outbreaks.

According to an alert sent out by Gov. Greg Abbott’s office, more than 10,000 acres have burned statewide this week, more than 230 of which are in Parker County.

The state has mobilized a wildfire response team across North and Northwest Texas to aid the Texas A&M Forest Service and municipal fire departments in their efforts to contain the fires.

Included in that aid are four Blackhawk helicopters from the Texas National Guard.

In a statement, the Forest Service said most fires are fuel-driven, rather than wind-driven.

Fire departments in lower risk cities are also sending aid, including bulldozers which can be used to plow through grass and brush to create fuel-break lines.

Burn bans are in place across the region.
Tags
News wildfireclimate changeHeat WaveTexas Forest Service
Katherine Hobbs
Born in London, Morning Producer and Podcast Host Katherine Hobbs has lived across the U.S. since 2001. Prior to joining KERA, she produced three podcasts for WJCT Public Media and Florida Public Media and wrote for Jacksonville Magazine, Autism Parenting Magazine and EU Jacksonville, among others. Katherine is thrilled to return to Texas after briefly living in Austin to share the stories that impact our North Texas community. When she’s not working, Katherine can be found admiring public libraries and visiting penguin colonies around the world.
See stories by Katherine Hobbs
Related Content