Extreme heat and dry conditions leave North Texas at high wildfire risk

Dry, hot weather across North Texas is placing the region at high risk for wildfire outbreaks.

According to an alert sent out by Gov. Greg Abbott’s office, more than 10,000 acres have burned statewide this week, more than 230 of which are in Parker County.

The state has mobilized a wildfire response team across North and Northwest Texas to aid the Texas A&M Forest Service and municipal fire departments in their efforts to contain the fires.

Included in that aid are four Blackhawk helicopters from the Texas National Guard.

In a statement, the Forest Service said most fires are fuel-driven, rather than wind-driven.

Fire departments in lower risk cities are also sending aid, including bulldozers which can be used to plow through grass and brush to create fuel-break lines.

Burn bans are in place across the region.

