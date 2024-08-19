Starting in 2025, Tarrant Area Food Bank will be primary provider to Denton County food pantries

The Tarrant Area Food Bank will be the sole food bank operating in Denton County, after the North Texas Food Bank agreed to terms that will end collaboration between the organizations after 42 years in the area, according to a news release.

Officials announced last week that having one sole provider will offer more consistency and minimize confusion among government entities, donors and suppliers.

The Tarrant Area Food Bank plans to continue expanding coverage in Denton County, focusing efforts on the organization's newest satellite branch in Denton. Tarrant Area Food Bank North provides food resources to Cooke, Denton and Wise counties through partner agencies and mobile food distributions.

The agreement follows two years of the agencies exploring options in collaboration with Denton County leaders and community stakeholders on how best to serve the county's growing need for food assistance.

The transition is expected to be completed by Jan. 1, 2025. Currently TAFB provides about 20 food pantries in Denton County with food and supplies to serve residents.

According to the news release, the number of people facing hunger in Denton County grew 26% from 2021 to 2022. Denton County has about 114,180 food-insecure individuals, and more than 34,000 are children.

The best solution was to have one food bank serve Denton County, officials said in the release, and allows for balancing resources to food banks, mobile food distributions, and working with local schools and organizations around Denton County.

“The Tarrant Area Food Bank is prepared to expand our support of all of Denton County,” Julie Butner, president and CEO of the Tarrant Area Food Bank, said in the release. “We have been growing our resources and recently opened our TAFB North satellite branch, which better equips us to serve not only Denton County but also Cook and Wise counties.”

For the past 42 years, North Texas Food Bank and the Tarrant Area Food Bank have jointly served residents facing hunger in Denton County. The North Texas Food Bank served the eastern part of the county, while the Tarrant Area Food Bank served the western part.

“The decision to address food insecurity in Denton County through a single food bank was not made lightly and is a significant step forward,” Trisha Cunningham, president and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank, said in a news release. “It creates a unified front that keeps neighbors at the center, ensuring better access to food and services county-wide. The change is also good for the Denton-based feeding partners as it provides a new level of consistency and simplifies serving our neighbors by working with a single food bank. We’ve worked earnestly to find the best solution and are committed to ensuring a smooth transition for our neighbors in Denton County and the organizations serving them.”

Locals can find access to the Tarrant Area Food Bank food pantry in Denton County online.