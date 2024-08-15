Cross Timbers executive pastor resigns soon after lead pastor’s departure

The executive pastor of Cross Timbers Church in Argyle announced his resignation Monday, less than a month after the lead pastor’s departure.

Executive pastor Byron Copeland was initially announced as interim lead pastor after Josiah Anthony resigned due to reports that he communicated inappropriately with women.

Founding pastor Toby Slough was initially going to assume a teaching role but later committed to being interim lead pastor during the search for a permanent replacement.

Church leadership said at the time that the change was “not due to a lapse of [Copeland’s] service to Cross Timbers” but rather “gracious deference” to Slough.

This is a truncated statement provided by Copeland to the congregation about his resignation:

“I have felt the heavy weight of our recent hurt at Cross Timbers Church. But, I am thankful that this is a place of healing and hope. Especially with Toby Slough’s willingness to return to steady the ship, I am as confident and optimistic about the future of this church as I’ve ever been.

“Though this period has been exceptionally challenging, walking through this with the staff has enriched my life. I have met so many incredible people who have inspired my faith.

“But, I sense that God is calling me to a fresh season of life. So, it is with a thankful heart I have decided to resign from my position.”

Copeland has been Cross Timbers’ executive pastor since November 2023, according to his LinkedIn profile. He previously served Gateway Church in Southlake for more than 19 years as executive pastor and in other roles.

Copeland was one of the pastors named in a 2023 federal discrimination lawsuit filed against Gateway Church.

The suit alleged that Copeland “backed” a female employee “into a corner” and “threatened to fire her” after she reported unwanted romantic advances by her boss, now-former Gateway pastor Al Pearson.

The parties settled for an undisclosed amount of money, and the lawsuit was dismissed in June, according to court records.