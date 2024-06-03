Power outage left North Texans with a lot of spoiled food — but no compensation coming from Oncor

Thousands of North Texas residents were forced to throw out food in their refrigerators and freezers as they continue to wait for restored electricity in their homes. Many were left wondering if they can receive any form on compensation for spoiled foods.

Customers of Oncor Electric Delivery can file a claim of damage to customer property, but Senior Media Relations Specialist Andy Morgan said the utility is not responsible for spoiled food claims as it would “create a financial burden” on the company.

“While Oncor carefully reviews each and every claim it receives, we are not responsible for claims for spoiled or rotting food due to a power outage caused by a thunderstorm, other types of severe weather, or any natural disaster considered an 'act of God,' ” Morgan said in an email to KERA. “This is outlined in a tariff approved by the TPUC [Texas Public Utility Commissions].”

The Texas Department of Insurance said some homeowners and renters’ policies will compensate up to $500 with no deductible for spoiled food if the power fails under specific circumstances.

Food in the refrigerator is safe up to four hours during a power outage, according to the United States Department of Agriculture, After this, perishable foods including meat, poultry, fish, eggs and leftovers should be discarded.

Some grocery stores were also left without power for more than four hours, including Kroger locations on Cedar Springs Road and Maple Avenue. Customers shopping at the latter location witnessed empty shelves in the frozen and refrigerated aisles, including meat, dairy and seafood.

Over 90,000 residents in North Texas are still experiencing power outages, including over 60,000 in Dallas County, 3,000 in Collin County and 2,700 in Tarrant County. Oncor estimates all electricity will be restored by Friday evening or Saturday.

Penelope Rivera is KERA's summer 2024 Scripps Howard news intern. Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

