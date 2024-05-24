Mount Olivet Cemetery in Fort Worth to host 95th Annual Memorial Day Service

For many, Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer. But for John Ott, the day means remembering those who gave their lives protecting freedom.

Ott is the program director of the Fort Worth Memorial Day Service at Mount Olivet Cemetery. He believes attending such remembrance services is an American duty.

The 95th Annual Memorial Day Service is scheduled for 10 a.m. May 27 at the historic Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Memorial Day is celebrated the last Monday of May to honor and mourn those who died while serving in the military. The service is a time for those who have served with the fallen to reflect on their experiences and memories, Ott said.

Cpl. Don Graves, a 99-year-old retired Marine flamethrower who survived the battle of Iwo Jima, will be a special guest, leading the singing of the national anthem and “God Bless America.”

The ceremony will open with an F-18 flyover salute by the Marines.

Attendees can expect to hear speeches from veterans and elected officials, including Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare and Fort Worth City Council member Jeanette Martinez. Capt. Beau Hufstetler, commander of Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, will deliver the keynote address.

The cemetery service will end with a motorcade escort to a naval service where wreaths will be cast onto the Trinity River.

Georgie London is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at georgie.london@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.