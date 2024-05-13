DCAD expects 100,000 property owners to challenge valuations by Wednesday’s deadline

The Denton Central Appraisal District has received about 40,000 protests as of Friday morning and expects to have about 100,000 property owners challenging their appraised values by the May 15 deadline — this Wednesday.

Homeowners who want to file a protest will need to do so by Wednesday.

The appraisal district faces a July 20 deadline to certify total property valuations — or at least 95% of the total — and send the numbers to Denton County taxing jurisdictions for their budget planning.

Chief Appraiser Don Spencer said roughly about 134,000 protests were filed last year. Spencer said that about 65% to 70% of protests are filed by property tax agents, usually by the deadline.

Spencer said he expects over 100,000 protests.

Steps to protest

Spencer said it’s up to the individual on how they choose to protest but said online is easier to do so.

As of Friday morning, about 17,000 online protests have been filed, with about 4,200 protests being resolved.

“It’s definitely a little bit easier, I think, to do it from the comfort of your home, filing online,” Spencer said.

1. File your protest

The appraisal district recommends usings its eFile portal online to file an official protest. Residents can also download and print out a protest form to either mail to DCAD at 3911 Morse St. or drop off at the office location.

2. File an opinion

Present an opinion that supports the homeowner’s protest. These can be uploaded through the eFile portal or presented in person. Helpful opinion evidence includes a fee-based or bank appraisal, closing statement, current photos with date stamps, estimates for repair or any other documentation relevant to the protest.

3. Appraiser review

Once DCAD receives the protest form, an appraiser will review the protest and contact the homeowner to schedule an appraisal review board hearing by phone, video call or in person at the DCAD building. Check email or mail for status reviews.

A homeowner can send a property tax agent, friend or family member to represent them in a hearing.

If the individual has hired a licensed agent, the homeowner must submit an Appointment of Agent for Property Tax Matters form. If they send a friend or family member, they will have to fill out a Non-Agent Representation form.

4. Appraisal review board hearing

The final step will be the hearing with the appraisal review board to determine the appraisal’s standing. If there is not an agreement made prior to their scheduled hearing, the homeowner will need to proceed with their appraisal review board hearing at the scheduled date and time.

The appraisal review board will request hard copies of the evidence for all hearings, and only the submitted evidence will be reviewed.

A notice of protest hearing will be mailed to an individual at least 14 days before the scheduled hearing, including details on the exact time and location of the phone or video hearing. Expect a two-hour window for all phone and video hearings.