Jessica Robledo appointed as Denton Police Department’s new interim chief

Denton City Council members voted 6-1 to appoint Jessica Robledo as interim chief of police on Tuesday night.

With the council’s approval, Robledo became the first woman to serve as acting police chief in Denton. She will begin working with the Denton department Wednesday.

Robledo has 34 years of public safety experience and last served as chief of the Pflugerville Police Department until 2021.

Denton City Manager Sara Hensley selected Robledo for the position. Hensley told the council Tuesday that Robledo’s dedication to law enforcement and the profession’s future is “unparalleled.”

“She has a personal dedication to leading with excellence,” Hensley said. “She is a true collaborator, a trust builder, a problem solver. She is communicative and works across department lines to foster a team environment.”

Mayor Gerard Hudspeth cast the sole vote against Robledo’s appointment.

She was immediately sworn in by Municipal Judge Tyler Atkinson.

Robledo told the council she is humbled and honored to work alongside them.

“My passion is to inspire, mold, mentor and grow people so they can be positive role models,” she said. “I’ve dedicated my life to service and the service of others and will continue to do that here in this community.”

As interim chief, Robledo said, her priority is to meet challenges like recruitment, retention and community engagement head-on. Essential to that, she said, is officers striving to become part of the community.

“We have to bridge the gaps of communication and embrace our diversity to become one, have one mission, one community,” Robledo said. “When people feel safe and know that their police are serving with good intentions, they will meet us in the middle despite our differences. Police, in turn, need this community support and we should earn their trust at every call.”

The new interim chief will report directly to Hensley. Previously, the chief reported directly to the assistant city manager. Doug Shoemaker, who resigned as chief earlier this year, and his interim replacement, Deputy Chief Bryan Cose, reported to Frank Dixon, who became an assistant city manager after stepping down as chief.

City spokesperson Dustin Sternbeck said the Police Department, like other city departments, is undergoing structure changes. It is to be determined whether just Robledo will report to Hensley or if this will be true of whoever succeeds her, Sternbeck said.

