Denton OKs creating policy to offer free period products at 20 city facilities

The way Mayor Gerard Hudspeth explained it, you’d think that there is a black market for period products or possibly some kind of bartering system happening among people in Denton.

“So someone could just walk into the restroom and grab as many or whatever they want and put them in a box or a bag or whatever and walk out. And the taxpayers of Denton would refill that every time,” Hudspeth told council members at the Tuesday afternoon work session.

The council was discussing an official policy to make period products available to guests for free at 20 public facilities around Denton. A majority gave approval to move forward with creating the policy. It won’t return to the council until after the budget process this summer, when they'll vote on adopting it.

Council member Brandon Chase McGee, who pitched the idea to make it policy, didn't debate again with Hudspeth and council member Chris Watts about why the policy is needed.

“I’m thankful that we can be more representative of our population,” McGee said.

Council member Vicki Byrd offered a more direct response.

“This statement,” she said, “is for all the men: Don’t mansplain women’s stuff to women. It’s very cringy.”

"[Period products] are available currently. So this is policy for people to publicly grab a handful of them and walk out," said Hudspeth, who's seeking reelection for his final term.

Though available at 15 public facilities, the period products are mostly kept behind the counter so people have to request them. The North Branch Library currently has them available in baskets inside restrooms.

Jennifer Bekker, director of libraries, said that they haven’t had any issue with someone stealing products from the baskets.

Bekker said the reason that they put them in baskets for people is because the North Branch Library is next to a middle school and gets a lot of students. Their teen advisory board, Bekker said, recommended that they put them in baskets in the restrooms.

“It’s uncomfortable asking, and they need the products,” Bekker said.

Hudspeth also referenced a concern over an estimated $12,000 in taxpayer funds to support the effort, if people are overusing the service. This could be alleviated by using a local nonprofit, something council discussed in December.

There are several available addressing what is known as “period poverty" in Denton alone, as well as North Texas. Several can be found via the Allied Program’s Alliance for Period Supplies.

On Tuesday, Watts questioned the ordinance, asking why it was needed if the city doesn't require it of toilet paper and paper towels.

As part of the ordinance, period products would also be made available in men's restrooms. A few council members did ask for clarification on why.

City Manager Sara Hensley reminded the council why it is important not to discriminate against gender-fluid, nonbinary or trans people.

“We have to be fair to somebody who is going through transition and identifies as a male,” Hensley said.

Council member Joe Holland agreed with Hensley.

“I’ll be honest,” Holland said. “I’m an old guy and it never occurred to me that these products would be featured in men’s restrooms. That just has never occurred to me. I like the city manager’s idea.”

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and cmcphate@dentonrc.com.