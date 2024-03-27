Hope Center for Autism, Bridge of Hope closes Fort Worth doors, cites economy

Autism support organization Hope Center for Autism and its division, The Bridge of Hope Academy, have closed their Fort Worth doors, effective immediately, according to the organization’s Facebook page.

Hope Center for Autism wrote on Facebook that the economy has put an enormous strain on the organization’s ability to continue operations: “We are no longer able to provide services at this time.”

“We have worked tirelessly and have exhausted every resource in an attempt to continue,” the organization wrote.

Hope Center for Autism’s 990 tax filings reveal inconsistent net income figures in recent years. In 2022, the organization’s revenue was $1,111,572 with expenses reaching $1,115,742. The organization lost $4,170 that year. The organization’s liabilities were also higher than its assets resulting in negative net assets of $69,298.

In 2021, the organization’s revenue was $906,123, but expenses reached $1,067,203 resulting in a $161,080 loss.

Hope Center for Autism did not respond to the Report’s request for comment before publication time.

Founded in 2008, Hope Center for Autism focused on providing services and support to families who have children with autism spectrum disorder or intellectual disabilities.

Autism spectrum disorder is a neurological and developmental disorder that affects how people interact with others. It also affects how they communicate, learn and behave. Although autism can be diagnosed at any age, it generally appears in the first two years of life. The abilities of people with autism can vary significantly.

The organization’s services included applied behavior analysis therapy, a type of therapy that focuses on improving social skills, including communication, academics, fine motor dexterity, hygiene and job competence.

The Bridge of Hope Academy offered kindergarten to fourth grade classes focused on individualized academic learning. The staff taught core subjects, such as math, science and reading, as well as art and social skills.

Other facilities in Fort Worth that provide similar applied behavior analysis therapy include The Full Spectrum Child, Action Behavior Centers, Autism Treatment Center, Lighthouse Therapy Center of Fort Worth, ACES Fort Worth and Thrive Behavior Centers.

Hope Center for Autism wrote on Facebook that it hopes the closure is temporary and that it will continue to raise funds. The organization will host a fundraising event at Topgolf at 2201 E. 4th St. in Fort Worth on April 6.

David Moreno is the health reporter for the Fort Worth Report. His position is supported by a grant from Texas Health Resources. Contact him at david.moreno@fortworthreport.org or @davidmreports on X.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.