Local police investigating extortion claims made by Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott against accuser

Prosper Police are investigating extortion claims brought by Dak Prescott against a Fort Worth woman who says the Cowboys quarterback raped her, according to town officials.

The lawsuit filed in Collin County Monday accused the woman of making false sexual assault allegations against Prescott to extort $100 million.

Prescott denies the sexual assault claims, and his attorney was not available for comment Wednesday.

Prosper spokesperson Todd Rice confirmed the investigation in an email to KERA.

"On Thursday, March 7, 2024, an attorney representing Mr. Rayne Dakota Prescott met with the Prosper Police Department (PPD). Mr. Prescott’s attorney explained to PPD officials that his client was possibly a victim of theft by coercion. Due to this matter being in the preliminary stages and considered an active investigation, further details are unavailable at this time," Rice wrote in the email.

KERA News does not typically name alleged victims of sexual assault. Attorney Yoel Zehaie, who represents the woman, told 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday the extortion claims are a legal tactic.

“This is a classic move to discredit sexual assault victims,” Zehaie said. “We sent a demand letter, which is very common practice in the legal profession, in civil cases. There's nothing extortionist about it.”

Zehaie said a civil lawsuit against Prescott is “very imminent” and his client is still considering filing criminal charges as well.

Got a tip? Email Rebekah Morr at rmorr@kera.org.

