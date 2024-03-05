Two generations of Fort Worth mayors endorse Nikki Haley ahead of Election Day

Republican Nikki Haley is Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker’s pick for president of the United States.

“My support for Gov. Haley is simple,” Parker said. “Her message is about inspiration. It is about the future of this country. She inspires me, she inspires you, to be better together.”

Parker took the stage at Tannahill’s Tavern and Music Hall on the eve of Super Tuesday to stump for a candidate she said has “done it all.” She referenced Haley’s experience as South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador, as well as her experience as a mother.

“Let’s be clear, she doesn’t have to do this job,” Parker said. “She gets up every single day. She’s been to over 10 states in five days, because she wants you to be able to say, ‘I pick Nikki Haley.’”

Parker wasn’t the only Fort Worth politician in the wings to support Haley. Former Mayor Betsy Price leads Haley’s Texas staff and joined Parker on stage to cheer for her. Steve Murrin, a longtime Fort Worth businessman involved in the preservation of the Stockyards, was also in attendance.

Camilo Diaz / Fort Worth Report Former Mayor Betsy Price stands on stage at a rally for Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley on March 4, 2024.

Haley is former President Trump’s only remaining challenger for the Republican Party nomination. Though currently trailing far behind Trump, who has 244 delegates to her 43, Haley won her first primary win in D.C. a day before her Fort Worth rally. Tannahill’s onsite staff estimated around 500 people were in attendance.

“I defeated a dozen of the fellas,” Haley said. “I just have one more fella I gotta catch up to.”

In Texas, that is expected to prove difficult. Public opinion polling shows state Republicans favoring Trump by about eight times over Haley.

Locally, top elected officials are split in their opinions of the two Republican primary contestants. While Parker and Price supported Haley, Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare endorsed Trump ahead of the March 5 election. Tarrant County Republican Party Chair Bo French has also endorsed Trump and previously criticized Haley as “typical of establishment Republicans.” Outside of Tannahill’s, a group of Trump supporters waved flags as rally attendees exited.

“In a general election, we’re given a choice,” Haley said. “In a primary, we make our choice.”

Camilo Diaz / Fort Worth Report Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley addresses the crowd at her rally at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall March 4, 2024.

The Fort Worth rally was the second time Haley visited North Texas this campaign cycle; in February, she visited Dallas. Haley emphasized fiscal responsibility, energy dominance and border security in an hourlong speech.

“This comes down to the issues, this comes down to, ‘What do we really care about?’ You don’t have to turn on the news to know how tough things are.”

Haley said while she’d love to blame federal budget issues on current Democratic President Joe Biden, he isn’t the only one who holds responsibility.

“I’ve always spoken the hard truth,” she said. “And I’m going to do that with you today. Donald Trump and all Republicans did that to us.”

Camilo Diaz / Fort Worth Report Trump supporters gather outside of the Nikki Haley rally at Tannahill’s Tavern and Music Hall on March 4, 2024.

At the rally, Haley hammered on several issues to distinguish herself as the better candidate. Among them was her support for the military; Haley’s husband, Michael, is currently deployed to Africa by the Army National Guard. Trump previously posted on social media that Michael should “come back home to help save her dying campaign.”

Sharon Hoffman, a rally attendee, said Haley’s support of military personnel is a key factor in her vote. Hoffman said her son is heading to bootcamp in two months ahead of his first deployment. While she doesn’t agree with all of her policies, Haley’s intelligence and demeanor appealed to her.

“The fact that she’s of my generation — she has kids my kids age — means a lot to me,” Hoffman said. “I think she’s just wicked smart.”

A resident of Prosper, Hoffman said Parker’s support of Haley was “awesome.”

“I was familiar with Mayor Price, but I wasn’t familiar with her,” she said. “She was great.”



Rally interrupted by protesters

Haley’s speech was interrupted periodically by protesters calling for a ceasefire of the Israel-Palestine war. Multiple protesters were escorted or forcibly pushed out by Fort Worth police officers and other security officers.

Camilo Diaz / Fort Worth Report People push a pro-Palestine protester out of the Nikki Haley rally March. 4, 2024.

“Nikki Haley, you support genocide,” two protesters shouted, quickly followed by Haley supporters drowning them out with shouts of their own. Other protesters shouted, “Free Palestine!” and “Stop arming Israel!”

Haley paused as protesters were removed.

“I want to remind all of you, don’t get mad at them,” she said. “Because my husband and his military brothers and sisters sacrifice every day for their right to be able to do that.”