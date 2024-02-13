Denton Police Chief Doug Shoemaker resigns Tuesday

Denton Police Chief Doug Shoemaker resigned Tuesday after 16 months of leadership, according to an email sent to city staff obtained by the Denton Record-Chronicle.

Sources provided an email they said was sent to city staff about the resignation Tuesday afternoon. The email states that City Manager Sara Hensley accepted Shoemaker's resignation and that he will utilize personal leave until his last day on March 2.

"We appreciate his contributions to our community the past 16 months and wish him all the best during this transition," the message reads.

Deputy Chief Bryan Cose will serve as the interim chief of police, the message states.

The city’s chief communications officer, Dustin Sternbeck, confirmed Tuesday evening that Shoemaker resigned and Cose will act as interim.

Shoemaker’s resignation is “personnel-related,” and therefore specific details about it are confidential, Sternbeck said.

Sternbeck echoed the message’s sentiment, thanking Shoemaker for his service and wishing him the best.

Shoemaker joined the department on Oct. 3, 2022, after former Chief Frank Dixon was promoted to assistant city manager.

Shoemaker came to Texas from Grand Junction, Colorado, where he also served as the chief of police. He previously served at the Jefferson City Police Department in Missouri for 26 years in various capacities.

Though he did not have a definitive timeline yet, Sternbeck said the city will soon conduct a nationwide search for its next police chief.