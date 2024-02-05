Decriminalize Denton seeks to dismiss Ken Paxton's lawsuit over marijuana ordinance

Decriminalize Denton, a local nonprofit, filed a petition of intervention on Monday, making it a defendant in Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s Jan. 31 lawsuit against Denton. The organization seeks to have Paxton’s lawsuit dismissed on the grounds that it has no legal standings, according to a Feb. 5 press release.

Last week, Paxton sued Denton and four other Texas cities — Austin, Elgin, Killeen and San Marcos — over their decriminalization of misdemeanor marijuana ordinances, arguing that they violate state law and the Texas Constitution.

“Because Denton's City Manager and Police Chief have consistently refused to implement the ordinance since Day One, and because Denton City Council has consistently refused to make them, Paxton cannot show that the ordinance has harmed the state in any way, regardless of his erroneous claim that the ordinance violates state law.

"Legal precedent has long established that a law can only be said to do harm to any party upon its implementation, not by its mere existence,” Decriminalize Denton wrote in the Feb. 5 press release.

“Furthermore, legal precedent makes clear that the mere possibility of future implementation of the ordinance by a future City Manager, Police Chief, and/or City Council is mere speculation, and as such cannot be recognized as proof of harm to any party in a court of law.”

City manager Sara Hensley has said repeatedly that the city will not enforce the entirety of the early November 2022 voter-approved ordinance due to its conflict with state law.

In late May 2023, the city released a press release that offered a breakdown of marijuana-related offenses that Denton police had reported between Nov. 9, 2022, shortly after the voter-approved ordinance was passed, through May 2, 2023.

According to the May 2, 2023, press release, Denton police had issued 46 marijuana-related citations, issued six marijuana-related citations in conjunction with arrests for other offenses and made three arrests.

“I have full faith and confidence that Chief Shoemaker has and will continue to ensure the Denton Police Department conducts its drug-related enforcement activities in compliance with the authority granted to peace officers to enforce the State’s drug laws, as well as the oath of office the Chief and every sworn member of the Denton Police Department took to uphold the laws of the State of Texas,” Hensley said in the May 2, 2023 press release.

“The City of Denton will continue to deprioritize enforcement of low amounts of marijuana in accordance with both state law and the voices of the population we serve.”

Denton police have issued 64 citations related to marijuana offenses and cited and arrested 19 people between May 3, 2023 and Jan. 6, according to recent city data obtained by the Denton Record-Chronicle.

The city has not offered comment on pending litigation in response to Paxton’s lawsuit last week. City Council will be discussing it in a closed session at the Tuesday council meeting.

In the Feb. 5 petition of intervention, Denton attorney Richard Gladden wrote that he was representing both Decriminalize Denton and Decriminalize Denton chair person Deb Armintor, a former Denton City Council member, in her personal and official capacities.

“In addition to the fact that Defendant City of Denton has taken (and likely will continue to take) a legal position that is diametrically adverse to the interests held by Intervenors Armintor and Decrim Denton, it is also likely Defendant City of Denton will align itself with the interests advocated by Plaintiff State of Texas in this case,” Gladden wrote in the Feb. 5 court document.

“Indeed, based on its prior conduct, Defendant City of Denton can reasonably be expected, in due course, to overtly or covertly collude with Plaintiff State of Texas in an attempt to acquire an outcome in this case that serves only their mutually shared interests, and not the interests of Intervenors. Thus, Intervenors’ inclusion as parties in the instant case may provide the only constitutional means by which ‘a real controversy between the parties’ can lawfully be resolved by the Court.”