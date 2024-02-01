Dallas judge hears arguments in lawsuit that could keep Central American kids and parents apart

A Dallas federal judge heard arguments Wednesday in Texas vs Biden, a case about a program that allows Central American children to reunite with their parents who are in the U.S.

Texas and several other states sued Biden Administration over the Central American Minors Program in 2022 arguing the Obama-era policy is illegal and a financial burden.

The defendants, which include six Central American parents in the U.S., have asked U.S. District Judge Barbara Lynn to dismiss the case arguing Texas can’t prove the program has had a negative financial impact on the state. Instead, they say immigrants actually play an important role in the economy.

Alexandra Zaretsky, an Equal Justice Works Fellow with the International Refugee Assistance Project, said the CAM program offers certain individuals who are in the U.S. legally a lawful way to bring their children, who live in Guatemala, Honduras or El Salvador, to this country.

“A lot of this processing is happening outside the country,” Zaretsky said. “So first, the children are going through medical exams. They're going through interviews. And then at the very last stage, they actually travel to the United States by plane.”

But Texas argues the Biden administration is abusing its authority to grant what is known as “parole,” a process that allows foreign nationals to enter and stay in the U.S. on a temporary basis.

Attorneys for Texas say admitting children through the CAM program means the state would end up paying for their education and medical care.

Recently, some conservative lawmakers have been pushing to limit or even eliminate parole programs, such as those offered to eligible Venezuelans, Cubans and Haitians.

Zaretsky said this program eliminates the serious risk some minors take to come to the U.S. She also believes most Americans would rather see families together than apart.

“This is a program that’s about reuniting families and that’s a core value that we have as a country…,” Zaretsky said, adding that the federal government has the authority to offer parole when there’s a humanitarian need.

“In this case, there’s a very compelling need for families to be reunited, and Texas’ position is just out of step with what most people believe," she said.

Lynn did not rule at Wednesday's hearing.

