Courthouse on the Square will close for months starting next week as HVAC system is replaced

The Denton County Courthouse on the Square will be closed to the public starting Monday while crews replace the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. The historic courthouse, built in 1896, is scheduled to reopen in the fall.

Last year, county commissioners approved $2.4 million for HVAC upgrades.

The existing HVAC system at the Courthouse on the Square consists of original parts and outdated equipment, according to the county. It was determined that engineering services and historic preservation work would be necessary.

The current exhibition at the Courthouse-on-the-Square Museum, “Team Spirit: The History of Public High Schools in Denton County,” will be closing this Saturday due to repairs.

The exhibit opened last year and features archive photographs, school yearbooks, awards and team jerseys, as well as other spirit items, from public high schools in Denton County.

The museum, which is free, will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The other county departments in the building are the Office of History & Culture and the Denton County Historical Commission.

During the Courthouse on the Square closure, people can still reach out to the county’s Office of History & Culture for help with research requests by calling 940-349-2850 to schedule an appointment.