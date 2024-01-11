Former Cowboys player Michael Irvin under investigation by Allen police, department confirms

Dallas Cowboys legend and NFL commentator Michael Irvin is under investigation by the Allen police, a department spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

Sergeant Jonathan Maness with the Allen Police Department confirmed "an allegation" against Irvin in an email to KERA News, but did not provide further details, "due to our investigation being in its very early stages."

Irvin's attorney Levi McCathern did not respond to a request for comment, but told NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk the hall-of-famer "didn’t do anything wrong or inappropriate."

News of the investigation comes nearly a year after a sexual misconduct complaint against Irvin from a female Marriott employee in Phoenix. It's not clear whether the Allen investigation is related to that incident.

The 2023 complaint led to Irvin being removed from the NFL Network's Super Bowl coverage.

Irvin filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit against Marriott last February after he said he said the accusations were false. Two men who say they were witnesses to the interaction between Irvin and the female employee at the hotel said at a press conference in March 2023 that Irvin's behavior didn't seem inappropriate.

The lawsuit was withdrawn from Collin County and refiled in Arizona in March.

