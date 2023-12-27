Here are some of the most impactful stories of 2023

As we close the door on 2023, here's a look back at some of stories we published that had the biggest impact.

She owed her Mesquite HOA $3,500. Now, she's losing the home she owned for 18 years

Finda Koroma stands near her vegetable garden Monday Oct. 30, 2023, in Mesquite. Koroma says didn’t know the HOA foreclosed her home, only finding out when she received an eviction notice.

Mesquite resident Finda Koroma risks losing her home. In Texas, homeowners associations can foreclose on residents to recoup any amount of debt.

North Texans face great hunger risk after SNAP cuts during ‘food price emergency’

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Grace Prentice holds her dog, Jackson, outside of her extended stay hotel room Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Lewisville.

Grace Prentice’s SNAP benefits used to afford her a little extra breathing room. It wasn’t exactly easy to make ends meet for herself and her little dog, Jackson. But she was able to offset the cost of some of her medications. She had to make less frequent trips to the food pantry. She could splurge, just a little, the grocery store from time to time. In March, Prentice’s SNAP benefits were cut by a third. All 1.6 million Texas households participating in the program – representing about 3.5 million individual Texans — saw their SNAP benefits cut an average of $212.

A Texas program pushes drivers to pay old tickets – and over 600,000 have lost their licenses

Christopher Connelly / KERA News Nearly a million Texans have holds blocking driver's license renewals under a Texas program targeting people with unpaid traffic tickets. Donna Alexander was unable to get her license back because she couldn't afford to pay the program's administrative fees.

Critics say the ‘Omnibase’ program — designed to spur people to pay off old tickets — often leaves poor Texans trapped in a cycle of debt.

Student loan borrowers in North Texas face repayments after 3-year break

Juan Salinas II / KERA UT-Arlington students walk around campus on Oct. 25, 2023.

Thousands of recent and soon-to-be graduates in North Texas are once again making payments on their student loan debt after the more than three-year federal freeze on them ended at the beginning of October.

North Texas teens say calls for ‘no more violence’ ignored as mass shootings rise

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Brynn Beecham, 16, left along with other students listen to teacher Miranda Mack during a Students Demand Action club meeting Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hillcrest High School in Dallas. The club is a chapter the national organization that advocates for gun safety.

North Texas students want state legislators to do something about rising gun violence. In May, three children were among the victims at an Allen outlet mall.

'Doctors have lost their voice': Top trans care doctor leaves Texas as lawmakers pass bans

Emily Nava / KERA A group of protestors take the streets shouting out for LGBTQ+ in Downtown Dallas on Saturday, April 1, 2023. The protest was led by the Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

Dr. Ximena Lopez, a pediatric endocrinologist in Dallas, has been at the forefront of gender-affirming medical care for trans youth in Texas for the past 10 years. Now, as the state prepares to ban this care for minors, Lopez announced she’s closing her practice and moving to California.

Pregnant in Texas? Here’s what you need to know to access Medicaid and CHIP Perinatal

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Krystal Brown, Certified Nurse Midwife, chats with her patient Cherish Sims on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Lovers Lane Birth Center in Richardson.

Texas has the highest rate of uninsured people in the country, according to the latest census data. For some Texans, pregnancy is the first time they can access health services. But navigating public health options for care can be overwhelming. Here's what you need to know.

They're moms who lost children to gun violence in North Texas, and are now taking action

Emily Nava Erica Trevino lost her son Zechariah to gun violence in January. She is hoping to bring awareness to gun violence and be a support system for anyone else going though this.

A growing number of families in North Texas lose children to gun violence. Some mothers are harnessing their grief to build relationships with other survivors.

Arlington's Rougned Odor 'punch' mural created a brawl over city policies. Here's what might change

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Juan Velazquez paints a mural using spray paint Friday, July 14, 2023, at Pepper Mill Lounge in Fort Worth.

Arlington leaders proposed city policy changes after Juan Velazquez's mural of Rougned Odor punching Jose Bautista was deemed out of code compliance. Artists say the proposal should go further.

Proposed expansion of Collin County's overcrowded shelter may be too late for many cats and dogs

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Dogs are housed in crates in the hallway of the Collin County Animal Services Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in McKinney. The shelter is consistently overcrowded and must find ways to house dogs in their care.

The growing county’s animal shelter has been overflowing with pets for years. The facility could double in size if a $5.7 million bond proposition passes in November — but construction wouldn’t finish until February 2027. And Kimberly Alsobrook, the shelter’s volunteer and foster coordinator, said they need the space now.