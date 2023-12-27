© 2023 KERA News
Here are some of the most impactful stories of 2023

KERA | By Michael Ludgood
Published December 27, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
Three images edited together. On the left side is a muralist. In the center is someone at a protest carrying a flag that reads "Born This Way" in rainbow colors. On the right is a woman in glasses holding a dog.
Illustration
/
KERA News
The most impactful stories of the year includes stories about art, stories about people without a social safety net and doctors protesting anti-LGBTQ legislation.

As we close the door on 2023, here's a look back at some of stories we published that had the biggest impact.

She owed her Mesquite HOA $3,500. Now, she's losing the home she owned for 18 years

Finda Koroma stands near her vegetable garden Monday Oct. 30, 2023, in Mesquite. Koroma says didn’t know the HOA foreclosed her home, only finding out when she received an eviction notice.
Finda Koroma stands near her vegetable garden Monday Oct. 30, 2023, in Mesquite. Koroma says didn’t know the HOA foreclosed her home, only finding out when she received an eviction notice.

Mesquite resident Finda Koroma risks losing her home. In Texas, homeowners associations can foreclose on residents to recoup any amount of debt.

North Texans face great hunger risk after SNAP cuts during ‘food price emergency’

Grace Prentice holds her dog, Jackson, in the hallway of her extended stay hotel room in Lewisville.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Grace Prentice holds her dog, Jackson, outside of her extended stay hotel room Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Lewisville.

Grace Prentice’s SNAP benefits used to afford her a little extra breathing room. It wasn’t exactly easy to make ends meet for herself and her little dog, Jackson. But she was able to offset the cost of some of her medications. She had to make less frequent trips to the food pantry. She could splurge, just a little, the grocery store from time to time. In March, Prentice’s SNAP benefits were cut by a third. All 1.6 million Texas households participating in the program – representing about 3.5 million individual Texans — saw their SNAP benefits cut an average of $212.

A Texas program pushes drivers to pay old tickets – and over 600,000 have lost their licenses

A woman in a light pink shirt stands in front of a silver car
Christopher Connelly
/
KERA News
Nearly a million Texans have holds blocking driver's license renewals under a Texas program targeting people with unpaid traffic tickets. Donna Alexander was unable to get her license back because she couldn't afford to pay the program's administrative fees.

Critics say the ‘Omnibase’ program — designed to spur people to pay off old tickets — often leaves poor Texans trapped in a cycle of debt.

Student loan borrowers in North Texas face repayments after 3-year break

UT-Arlington students walk around campus on Oct. 25, 2023.
Juan Salinas II
/
KERA
UT-Arlington students walk around campus on Oct. 25, 2023.

Thousands of recent and soon-to-be graduates in North Texas are once again making payments on their student loan debt after the more than three-year federal freeze on them ended at the beginning of October.

North Texas teens say calls for ‘no more violence’ ignored as mass shootings rise

Brynn Beecham, 16, along with other students listen to teacher Miranda Mack during a Students Demand Action club meeting
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Brynn Beecham, 16, left along with other students listen to teacher Miranda Mack during a Students Demand Action club meeting Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hillcrest High School in Dallas. The club is a chapter the national organization that advocates for gun safety.

North Texas students want state legislators to do something about rising gun violence. In May, three children were among the victims at an Allen outlet mall.

'Doctors have lost their voice': Top trans care doctor leaves Texas as lawmakers pass bans

LGBTQ+ Protestors marching in street
Emily Nava
/
KERA
A group of protestors take the streets shouting out for LGBTQ+ in Downtown Dallas on Saturday, April 1, 2023. The protest was led by the Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

Dr. Ximena Lopez, a pediatric endocrinologist in Dallas, has been at the forefront of gender-affirming medical care for trans youth in Texas for the past 10 years. Now, as the state prepares to ban this care for minors, Lopez announced she’s closing her practice and moving to California.

Pregnant in Texas? Here’s what you need to know to access Medicaid and CHIP Perinatal

Patient Cherish Sims sits on the couch while Krystal Brown, Certified Nurse Midwife, gets the examine bed ready.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Krystal Brown, Certified Nurse Midwife, chats with her patient Cherish Sims on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Lovers Lane Birth Center in Richardson.

Texas has the highest rate of uninsured people in the country, according to the latest census data. For some Texans, pregnancy is the first time they can access health services. But navigating public health options for care can be overwhelming. Here's what you need to know.

They're moms who lost children to gun violence in North Texas, and are now taking action

Erica Trevino lost her son Zechariah to gun violence in January. She is hoping to bring awareness to gun violence and be a support system for anyone else going though this.
Emily Nava
Erica Trevino lost her son Zechariah to gun violence in January. She is hoping to bring awareness to gun violence and be a support system for anyone else going though this.

A growing number of families in North Texas lose children to gun violence. Some mothers are harnessing their grief to build relationships with other survivors.

Arlington's Rougned Odor 'punch' mural created a brawl over city policies. Here's what might change

Juan Velazquez paints a mural using spray paint Friday, July 14, 2023, at Pepper Mill Lounge in Fort Worth.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Juan Velazquez paints a mural using spray paint Friday, July 14, 2023, at Pepper Mill Lounge in Fort Worth.

Arlington leaders proposed city policy changes after Juan Velazquez's mural of Rougned Odor punching Jose Bautista was deemed out of code compliance. Artists say the proposal should go further.

Proposed expansion of Collin County's overcrowded shelter may be too late for many cats and dogs

Dogs are housed in crates in the hallway of the Collin County Animal Services Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in McKinney. The shelter is consistently overcrowded and must find ways to house dogs in their care.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Dogs are housed in crates in the hallway of the Collin County Animal Services Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in McKinney. The shelter is consistently overcrowded and must find ways to house dogs in their care.

The growing county’s animal shelter has been overflowing with pets for years. The facility could double in size if a $5.7 million bond proposition passes in November — but construction wouldn’t finish until February 2027. And Kimberly Alsobrook, the shelter’s volunteer and foster coordinator, said they need the space now.
Tags
News KERA NewsOne Crisis AwayGun Violencetransgender policyLGBTQIAstudent loansmaternal mortality
Michael Ludgood
See stories by Michael Ludgood