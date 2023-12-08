TWU finalizes plans for Bezos Academy

Texas Woman’s University has finalized its agreement with Bezos Academy to bring a tuition-free child care center to the Denton campus.

Crews are expected to break ground on the center in April, building a six-classroom Montessori-style center to serve 120 children at 1820 Frame St., adjacent to the former Pioneer Golf Course.

The $6 million project will mostly serve children of Denton families and parents attending TWU.

“This partnership will be a game-changer for the many families in our communities who struggle with child care costs,” TWU Chancellor Carine Feyten said. “Texas Woman’s and Bezos Academy share a mission to develop lifelong learners and leaders by increasing educational access.”

The center will open as the United States sees the predicted shuttering of child care centers nationwide, intensifying the pressure many working parents feel from soaring housing and health care costs.

“One in 5 college students in America is also a parent,” said Mike George, president of Bezos Academy. “That means they have to focus on their educational and professional achievement, while ensuring their child starts life off on the right foot.

“By bringing tuition-free, full-day preschools to schools like Texas Woman’s University, we’re hoping to help student-parents and members of their surrounding community nurture their children’s love of learning without sacrificing their own.”