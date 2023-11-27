© 2023 KERA News
Tarrant County sheriff's deputy shot while working off-duty job, officials say

KERA | By Megan Cardona
Published November 27, 2023 at 5:08 PM CST
A police SUV sits parked with its lights flashing next to yellow caution tape blocking off the sidewalk in front of a sign that reads Fort Worth Community Credit Union.
Megan Cardona
/
KERA
Police park outside Fort Worth Community Credit Union on Nov. 27, 2023. An off-duty Tarrant County sheriff's deputy was shot while working as a security guard, according to Tarrant County Judge Tim O'Hare.

An off-duty Tarrant County sheriff's deputy was shot Monday while working a second job at a Fort Worth credit union, according to local officials and reports.

Tarrant County Judge Tim O'Hare confirmed the shooting on X, formerly known as Twitter, where he asked the public to pray for the unidentified deputy.

The unidentified deputy was hospitalized after being shot twice at the Fort Worth Community Credit Union at 6454 Brentwood Stair Road, where he worked as a security guard, according to officials and multiple reports.

The FBI, Fort Worth police and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office were on the scene Monday evening and blocked off part of Brentwood Stair Road between I-30 and I-820.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
Megan Cardona
Megan Cardona is a daily news reporter for KERA News. She was born and raised in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and previously worked at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
