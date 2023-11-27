Tarrant County sheriff's deputy shot while working off-duty job, officials say

An off-duty Tarrant County sheriff's deputy was shot Monday while working a second job at a Fort Worth credit union, according to local officials and reports.

Tarrant County Judge Tim O'Hare confirmed the shooting on X, formerly known as Twitter, where he asked the public to pray for the unidentified deputy.

Please join me in praying for one of our Tarrant County Sheriff’s Deputies. He was shot twice today while working security off-duty. He is currently in surgery. — Tim O'Hare, Tarrant County Judge (@TimothyOHare) November 27, 2023

The unidentified deputy was hospitalized after being shot twice at the Fort Worth Community Credit Union at 6454 Brentwood Stair Road, where he worked as a security guard, according to officials and multiple reports.

The FBI, Fort Worth police and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office were on the scene Monday evening and blocked off part of Brentwood Stair Road between I-30 and I-820.

This is a developing story and will be updated.