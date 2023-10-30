GM auto workers reach tentative contract deal, AP reports

General Motors and the United Auto Workers reached a tentative contract agreement, two people told The Associated Press on Monday.

GM is the last company of the “big three” automakers in Detroit to come up with a tentative agreement, which could signal the end of strikes for thousands of workers at plants across the country. That includes more than 5,000 at the GM Arlington assembly plant and about 120 at a GM parts distribution center outside of Fort Worth.

GM or UAW has not made an announcement about the deal.

Ford was the first company to reach a tentative agreement on Oct. 26, ending strikes at that companies’ plants. Labor experts told the Fort Worth Report that other automakers would shortly follow Ford with similar terms.

Stellantis arrived at a tentative agreement on Oct. 28, according to a UAW announcement. The Ford and Stellantis tentative agreement raises base wages by 25%, according to the UAW.This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.