‘Force for nature': Former Arlington council member remembered for preservation efforts

Julia Burgen, a former Arlington City Council member who dedicated her life to environmental preservation, died Wednesday at 89.

Burgen's work shaped the city's approach to parks and open spaces. When the city considered turning Johnson Creek into a concrete-lined channel to address flooding in nearby neighborhoods in the 1990s, Burgen fought as a key member of the Arlington Conservation Council to instead preserve the creek and dedicate park land around it.

Arlington city leaders dedicated one of those parks to Burgen in 2017 — the 66-acre linear park at 1008 Ruby St.

Former Mayor Jeff Williams said during the dedication ceremony that Burgen has consistently advocated for nature preservation.

"The thing you've got to know about Julia is that she will tell you, 'nature is not a place to visit. It's home. We've got to take care of it as our home. We've got to preserve it,'" he said.

Burgen was also a key part of MPAC Women's Political Action Committee. She also served on the Texas Committee on Natural Resources. During her service, she earned her Master of Science degree in interdisciplinary studies from UT Arlington.

After leaving city council, Burgen served on Arlington's Planning and Zoning Commission and the Parks Bond Committee.

Sheri Capehart, who founded MPAC and served along Burgen on city council, called Burgen an "intelligent women and a force for nature” in a statement. MPAC will plant a tree in Burgen's memory.

"Julia was an exceptional woman of grace and commitment to causes to protect and enhance nature. I had the honor of sharing a city council office with her when I was first elected. She inspired me, mentored me and educated me and we became dear friends," she said. "Her invaluable service to the Arlington community and to the State of Texas cannot be overstated."

Burgen's awards and recognition include that of the Texas Recreation and Parks Society Individual Award; Arlington AAUW Outstanding Woman of the Year; Southwest Region of National Recreation and Park Association Award; the Governor's Award for Environmental Excellence in 1995; Arlington Star-Telegram Woman of the Year; National Delta Gamma Shield Award; and the League of Women Voters of Texas Individual Award for Excellence in Environmental Awareness.

Services will be held for Burgen at 2 p.m. Monday at Restland Memorial Park, 13005 Greenville Ave., in Dallas. In lieu of flowers, her family requested that people instead donate to the pollinator project at Julia Burgen Park.

Got a tip? Email Kailey Broussard at kbroussard@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, considermaking a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.