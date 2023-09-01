Tarrant chief appraiser resigns after votes of no confidence

Tarrant County Chief Appraiser Jeff Law resigned from his position Sept. 1, according to the Tarrant Appraisal District.

His last day will be Sept. 6.

His resignation comes three days after the Tarrant County Commissioners Court took a vote of no confidence against Law, citing years of issues that have resulted in a loss of faith in the chief appraiser. Mansfield City Council also took a vote of no confidence against Law on Aug. 28.

“I think any time that there’s problems in the organization, you have to look at leadership,” Commissioner Manny Ramirez said. “And accountability starts at the top, so I think that the moves that happened in the high-level leadership of the organization are exactly what was needed to course correct.”

The TAD board of directors will begin its process of hiring a new chief appraiser, the district said in a statement.

In his resignation letter, Law thanked employees for their work over his 15-year tenure and said the agency is “operating at a high level and has been recognized by several outside authorities for its outstanding accomplishments related to its core responsibility and obligations.”

Law notes that he has been approached by both private and public sector organizations about different employment opportunities.

“While I appreciate the vote of confidence I received from the board at its last board meeting, I have decided to pursue one of those opportunities,” Law wrote in his letter.