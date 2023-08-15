Cecily Aguilar given maximum sentence for her role in Spc. Vanessa Guillén's death

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

A Killeen woman was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison for her role in the death of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén. Cecily Aguilar, 25, helped mutilate and conceal Guillen’s remains, according to court documents. She also destroyed important digital evidence in the case and made false statements to federal investigators.

On Nov. 29, 2022, Aguilar pleaded guilty to one count of accessory to murder after the fact and three counts of false statement or representation, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

The sentencing hearing began at 9 a.m. in Waco before US District Court Judge Alan D. Albright. The Guillén family, their attorney Natalie Khawam and Vanessa’s friends shared victim impact statements and demonstrated outside the courthouse to demand the maximum sentence for Aguilar.

You received Justice today. @vguillen_30 rest easy sister. Today was such a hard day, I learned so many details regarding your death after the fact of it’s been 3 YEARS. My heart hurts. 💔 Cecily Ann Aguilar has received the Maximum sentence of 30 years. pic.twitter.com/2DlyKf5Jsg — Mayra Guillen (@mguilen_) August 14, 2023

Aguilar’s deceased boyfriend, Spc. Aaron Robinson, is suspected of killing Guillén in an arms room at Fort Hood — now Fort Cavazos — in April 2020. Federal and state authorities believe Robinson beat Guillén with a hammer, and later dismembered and burned her body.

Aguilar helped Robinson bury the soldier’s remains near the Leon River near Belton, Texas. Robinson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound when he was approached by police on July 1, 2020.

The motive for Guillén’s killing is still unclear. An Army report issued in April 2021 said that Guillén had been sexually harassed, but not by Robinson. Robinson was accused of sexual harassment in an unrelated case.

Guillén’s death triggered a national conversation about sexual violence in the military and legislation to change how it's handled.

"There are no winners in this story," said Analuisa Tapia, a League of United Latin American Citizens leader. “What we have been seeking isn't vengeance but justice so that this never happens again....Perhaps now, we can begin to let Vanessa rest in peace and power that her death has brought us to a better place for others.”



