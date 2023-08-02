Denton authorizes $1.3 million in funding to new community shelter

The city of Denton announced Wednesday it authorized $1.3 million in funding to support Our Daily Bread, Together with Monsignor King Outreach Center, in its efforts to address homelessness through the Denton Community Shelter.

Located at 909 N. Loop 288, the shelter provides 24/7 emergency shelter and services to individuals experiencing homelessness in Denton. The shelter allows individuals to enter without leaving behind their pets, partners or possessions.

Since it opened, a press release states the community shelter has served more than 625 meals a day, provided overnight emergency shelter to up to 200 people a night, provided transitional shelter to 32 people, and delivered about 300 supportive services a day.

This funding will bolster the city’s efforts to combat homelessness by strengthening the shelter’s ability to provide wrap-around services, the release states. The city aims to make homelessness “rare, brief and nonrecurring”.

The city’s funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act’s State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. It allocated $23.29 million to the city to aid in addressing challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

