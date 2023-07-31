Proposed Loop 288 construction project would cost $922 million, could displace people

The proposed road construction project on Loop 288 that could displace residences and other structures will cost about $922 million.

The Texas Department of Transportation virtual public meeting showed details of the proposed project during a July 27 meeting. The meeting can be viewed online until Aug. 11.

According to the meeting, the proposed project is needed to meet future travel demands stemming from the projected population growth and traffic volume.

The project proposes reconstructing and widening a stretch of Loop 288 between Interstate 35 and U.S. Highway 380 from four to six lanes and constructing two frontage road lanes in each direction.

Additionally, a 10-foot path on the north side of the project and a 6-foot sidewalk on the south side of the road would be added.

The proposed project will have improvements in interchanges, including U.S. Highway 77, Bonnie Brae Street, Locust Street and Sherman Drive.

The proposed project would require additional rights of way and could displace residences and non-residential structures.

About 190 acres would be required to complete the proposed improvements, which could potentially include 26 residential, 22 outbuilding and five commercial displacements.

Another 139 acres of new rights of way would be required and would potentially have nine residential, two commercial and one outbuilding displacements.

All right-of-way acquisitions would be completed in accordance with the Uniform Relocation Assistance and Real Property Acquisition Policies Act of 1970.

The act provides relocation payments and advisory assistance for those who are displaced by highway construction on the Federal-Aid Highway System, according to TxDOT.

The project will include construction in streams and wetlands, floodplains, historical markers, public parkland, cemeteries, archeological sites and potential hazardous materials sites.

TxDOT’s public feedback period for the project will end on Aug. 11. A second public meeting is planned for the spring of 2024, a third public hearing is planned for early 2025, and bids to work the project will open in 2028.

