Astroworld concert incident report released by Houston police

The Houston Police Department on Friday released the findings of its investigative report into the 2021 tragedy at the Astroworld Festival, where 10 people died while attending an outdoor concert by event headliner Travis Scott.

The release of the 1,266-page report comes about one month after a Harris County grand jury declined to indict Scott, a Houston-area native, along with five others on criminal charges. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said at the time that the grand jury did not find that any individuals were criminally responsible for the deaths, which were caused by a compaction in the crowd.

"We continue to pray for the victims and families affected by the Astroworld tragedy," HPD wrote in a social media statement accompanying the release of the report, which is redacted so as not to show information such as individuals' dates of birth, social security numbers and addresses.

The following eight people died on the night of the concert, which was held Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston: Mirza Baig, 27, of Houston; Rodolfo Peña, 23, from Laredo; Madison Dubiski, 23, from Cypress; Franco Patiño, 21, from Illinois; Jacob Jurinek, 20, from Illinois; John Hilgert, 14, from Houston; Axel Acosta, 21, from Washington; and Brianna Rodriguez, 16, from Houston. Bharti Shahani, 22, and Ezra Blount, 9, died in the days that followed.

Hundreds of others were injured during the crowd crush, which prompted a slew of civil lawsuits filed against Scott and event organizers, such as Live Nation. The most notable change in the wake of the deadly concert came last year, when Houston and Harris County officials announced an updated event management agreement for large events at NRG Park.

Below is HPD's full report about the tragedy:

Copyright 2023 Houston Public Media News 88.7. To see more, visit Houston Public Media News 88.7.