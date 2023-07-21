As temperatures rise in North Texas, so do drowning deaths. Here’s how to stay safe

Families across North Texas are heading to pools and beaches to escape the summer heat.

But all that activity on the water comes with a risk: Drowning deaths in the state are ticking up, both among kids and adults.

Statewide, there have been 37 pediatric drowning deaths this year, according to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, most of them in pools, lakes and ponds.

Drowning can occur in a matter of seconds, said Joanie Ruppel, a spokesperson for Fort Worth's Drowning Prevention Coalition.

“The reason there are a lot of fatalities is because people are not educated on how to be safe from the water and are not wearing the proper PFG (personal flotation device),” Ruppel said. “A lot of the comments that people say after there is a fatality is we just didn't know we were supposed to have a life jacket on, or I just looked away for 2 seconds.”

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children in the U.S. for ages 1 to 4 years old, and second leading cause of unintentional injury death for kids ages 5 to 14, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Plano Aquatics supervisor Chris Alban said parents need to be vigilant.

“We hope that parents can set somebody up as a water watcher where there's a dedicated person that's watching the kids in and around their area, which typically includes their own children,” Alban said. “That will help in backyard pool situations or even when you're at a lifeguard-like location.”

Carmen Morales, an instructor at the Goldfish Swim School in Carrollton, recommends all kids take a swim class, but says it’s just one element of drowning prevention.

I think the biggest tip we can give people is besides prevention, just being prepared for an emergency. Call 911. Throw something in the water to help get that person out. Teaching your children to go grab an adult and let them know what's going on and knowing that time is of the essence.”

'Unforgiving' environment

A series of drowning deaths in lakes in North Texas has responders urging safety on open water as well.

At least five adults have drowned in recent weeks, including three over the course of three days in Lewisville Lake near Dallas.

Cody Jones is a Texas Boating Law Administrator with the state Parks and Wildlife Department. He said while pools are clear and often have lifeguards present, lakes and other natural bodies of water present different risks that many people aren’t aware of.

“Natural water settings can have varying bottoms, currents that impact it. For the unsuspecting recreator, they can find themselves ultimately in harm's way if they don't prepare properly,” he said. “Ultimately that environment is very unforgiving.”

He said the excessive heat, dehydration and alcohol are also common factors in drowning deaths.