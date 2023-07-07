© 2023 KERA News
News for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Another former employee sues TCU for discrimination: Lawsuit alleges 'institutional racism'

KERA | By Bill Zeeble
Published July 7, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT
Standing man wearing glasses near a framed picture
Bill Zeeble
/
KERA
Attorney Jason Smith says he's represented three former TCU employees who all sued alleging racial discrimination. He said the school has a problem.

Texas Christian University is facing another lawsuit from a former employee alleging racial discrimination.

Armando Rios worked at the school as a maintenance supervisor. He alleges he was passed up for promotions, and was later terminated for “poor performance” after he complained.

“Those jobs weren't posted and white employees who weren't nearly as experienced or qualified as him were given those positions,” Rios’ attorney, Jason Smith, said.

Rios had worked for TCU for more than three years, the lawsuit states, and “was a hard-working employee … who received evaluations exceeding expectations.

“This is a case of institutional racism,” the lawsuit reads.

Rios is the third TCU worker who's been fired that Smith has represented in their cases against the Fort Worth university. He previously representedLinda Lopez and, in a separate case, Ricardo Avitia. Both lawsuits were eventually settled.

The latest lawsuit alleges Rios was accused of racism himself “against Mexicans.”

“That on its face is preposterous," Smith said.

TCU said in a statement to KERA that "it does not comment on details of legal or personnel matters,” adding that this is the second lawsuit Rios has filed against the university.

“The federal court dismissed his earlier case. We can share that TCU engaged an outside investigator to review the former employee's claims. The outside firm did not find any instances of illegal discrimination."

Court documents show that case settled for an undisclosed amount, as was another Smith was involved with.

A separate lawsuit alleging racial discrimination against a Black honors student was settled in 2021.

Rio’s lawsuit has a trial date next July.

Tags
News Texas Christian UniversityracismHigher Education
Bill Zeeble
Bill Zeeble has been a full-time reporter at KERA since 1992, covering everything from medicine to the Mavericks and education to environmental issues.
See stories by Bill Zeeble
Related Content