Texans should prepare for recording-breaking number of travelers this Fourth of July

A record number of Texans are expected to travel this Fourth of July weekend, according to AAA.

The organization predicts nearly 4 million Texans will take trips over the holiday, breaking records previously set in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAA spokesperson Daniel Armbruster says travel has been increasing all summer, especially international and multigenerational travel that people were unable to do during the pandemic.

“Now that COVID has officially been declared behind us, we've really seen an explosion in interest in travel and also bookings,” Armbruster said. “And so, Fourth of July is a part of that.”

Much of that travel will be on the road: A projected 3.2 million Texans will travel somewhere by car, up about 8% from 2019.

Despite a reported 40 to 50% increase in ticket prices since 2022, airline travel is expected to see the highest increase from 2019, with 392,000 Texans anticipated to fly.

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport is the second busiest airport in the world and spokesman Francisco Rodriguez said they are expecting their busiest Fourth of July weekend on record, especially for international travel.

“There's not as many restrictions as there were last year or even two years ago,” he said. “And so, you're seeing folks really wanting to go out and travel and explore the world again and get out the house.”

Rodriguez said passengers should arrive at least two hours before their flights to ensure they have time to park, check in and go through security. He also said the parking garages can fill up quickly, but real-time availability is on the airport’s website.

AAA is projecting it will be called to assist in close to 21,000 roadside emergencies across Texas over the holiday weekend.

According to a news release, the top three causes of car breakdowns are dead batteries, engine trouble and flat tires. Excessive heat can exacerbate these problems.

AAA recommends drivers have cars checked out before trips but also that they prepare emergency kits in case of a breakdown.

A good kit should contain a lot of water, jumper cables, a flashlight, nonperishable food, hand tools and a first aid kit.

According to AAA, the best times to travel are the mornings of July 2 and 3, when traffic will be lightest.

