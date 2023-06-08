Tarrant County's longtime administrator, G.K. Maenius, announces retirement

Tarrant County Administrator G.K. Maenius will retire in September, capping off more than 35 years of service, the county announced in a press release Thursday morning.

Maenius, 71, is Texas' longest-serving county administrator, according to the press release. He's also the only one Tarrant County has ever had. He was the first person to take the job in January 1988.

“G.K. Maenius is a Tarrant County institution,” Tarrant County Judge Tim O'Hare said in the press release. “He is a man of the utmost integrity and is simply irreplaceable. He has faithfully served Tarrant County for over 35 years, leaving a lasting legacy of service to this amazing place we call home. We celebrate G.K. and his accomplishments. His retirement is well-earned.”

The county administrator is not an elected official.

Maenius is an appointed staff member who oversees a county government with 4,600 employees and a $900 million operating budget. He also steers the biweekly County Commissioners meetings. His annual salary is about $410,000, county records show.

Before becoming county administrator, Maenius worked in governmental affairs for the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce and was executive director of the Fort Worth Crime Commission, his official bio says.

The county praised Maenius for helping to bring Tarrant County into the 21st century. He collaborated with Tarrant County cities and businesses on projects like Panther Island and the new Texas A&M development in downtown Fort Worth. He guided county government through Tarrant's explosive population growth — from 1.1 million people when he took the job in 1988, to 2.1 million people in 2022.

His retirement announcement comes shortly after Elections Administrator Heider Garcia decided to leave the county. Garcia resigned after citing disagreements with the county judge.

Maenius' last day on the job is September 30. He plans to split his time between Tarrant County and his ranch in his hometown of Fredericksburg, according to the press release.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

Got a tip? Email Miranda Suarez at msuarez@kera.org. You can follow Miranda on Twitter @MirandaRSuarez.