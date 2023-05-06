Dallas, Fort Worth and San Antonio mayors easily win reelection

The mayors of three of Texas largest’ cities easily won reelection Saturday night after facing little opposition.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker, the only Republican who heads a major Texas city, cruised to a second two-year term as the political leader of the state’s fifth-largest city. San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, who has held that seat since 2017, easily secured a fourth and final term.

And facing only a write-in candidate, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson made a second four-year term official Saturday night.

That caps a municipal election cycle that saw little competition for who would lead nearly 3.7 million residents as the state’s major urban areas deal with issues stemming from Texas’ explosive growth during the pandemic era like housing affordability and transportation.

But political observers noted each mayor’s perceived strength that likely fended off serious challengers — Parker presiding over Fort Worth’s job boom, Nirenberg leading his city calmly through the COVID-19 pandemic and Johnson sewing up support from the city’s police union and business community as well amassing a substantial campaign war chest.

The marquee mayoral race this year will be the November contest to replace Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, who has reached his term limits. That race is shaping into a showdown between two Democrats: veteran state Sen. John Whitmire and U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee.