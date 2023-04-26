© 2023 KERA News
News for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Dallas jury awards more than $860 million to family of woman who died in 2019 crane collapse

KERA | By Toluwani Osibamowo
Published April 26, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT
A photo provided by Michael Santana shows a collapsed construction crane at the Elan City Lights apartments in Dallas after severe thunderstorms on Sunday.
Michael Santana
/
AP
A photo provided by Michael Santana shows a collapsed construction crane at the Elan City Lights apartments in Dallas after severe thunderstorms on Sunday, June 9, 2019.

The verdict came Wednesday less than a day after closing arguments.

A Dallas County jury on Wednesday awarded more than $860 million to the family of a woman who died in a 2019 crane collapse.

The jury found Greystar Real Estate and Property bore some responsibility for the collapse, which injured five people and killed 29-year-old Kierstan Smith. Smith's parents, Michele Williams and James Kirkwood, were plaintiffs in the suit.

The family's attorney, Jason Itkin, praised the jury's verdict.

"They worked hard, they showed up early, they stayed late, they considered all the evidence, and hopefully by their verdict that Greystar will now know that Kiersten’s life mattered," Itkin said.

Greystar's attorneys declined to comment.

In total, the jury awarded the family $860,001,206. The 1206 was symbolic — it was Smith's apartment number at Elan City Lights apartment complex.

The tower crane collapsed into the complex during a severe storm on June 9, 2019, killing Smith and injuring five others.

At the center of the suit was two companies: Greystar and Bigge Crane, which rented a crane out to Greystar.

Bigge Crane was not found at fault for the collapse.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Got a tip? Email Toluwani Osibamowo at tosibamowo@kera.org. You can follow Toluwani on Twitter @tosibamowo.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

Tags
News LawCrane collapseLawsuitsDallas County
Toluwani Osibamowo
Toluwani Osibamowo is a general assignments reporter for KERA. She previously worked as a news intern for Texas Tech Public Media and copy editor for Texas Tech University’s student newspaper, The Daily Toreador, before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She is originally from Plano.
See stories by Toluwani Osibamowo
Related Content