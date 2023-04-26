Dallas jury awards more than $860 million to family of woman who died in 2019 crane collapse

A Dallas County jury on Wednesday awarded more than $860 million to the family of a woman who died in a 2019 crane collapse.

The jury found Greystar Real Estate and Property bore some responsibility for the collapse, which injured five people and killed 29-year-old Kierstan Smith. Smith's parents, Michele Williams and James Kirkwood, were plaintiffs in the suit.

The family's attorney, Jason Itkin, praised the jury's verdict.

"They worked hard, they showed up early, they stayed late, they considered all the evidence, and hopefully by their verdict that Greystar will now know that Kiersten’s life mattered," Itkin said.

Greystar's attorneys declined to comment.

In total, the jury awarded the family $860,001,206. The 1206 was symbolic — it was Smith's apartment number at Elan City Lights apartment complex.

The tower crane collapsed into the complex during a severe storm on June 9, 2019, killing Smith and injuring five others.

At the center of the suit was two companies: Greystar and Bigge Crane, which rented a crane out to Greystar.

Bigge Crane was not found at fault for the collapse.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Got a tip? Email Toluwani Osibamowo at tosibamowo@kera.org. You can follow Toluwani on Twitter @tosibamowo .