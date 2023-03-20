U.S. State Department issues warnings on drugs from Mexico

The U.S. State Department has issued a warning regarding purchasing pharmaceuticals in Mexico. Recent media reports, including from NPR, have found pharmacies in Mexico have been selling some drugs that are tainted with fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The warning states that tainted drugs, both over the counter and those requiring a prescription, could be affected. With little regulation, counterfeit medication is common and may prove to be ineffective, the wrong strength, or contain dangerous ingredients.

Also, the DEA reports counterfeit prescription pills are sold by criminals on both sides of the border. These pills are sometimes represented as OxyContin, Percocet, Xanax and others, and may contain deadly doses of fentanyl. Counterfeit pills are frequently advertised on social media and can be purchased at small, non-chain pharmacies in Mexico along the border and in tourist areas.

For more information on pharmaceuticals in Mexico, check the state department's Mexico information page, or the CDC website.



