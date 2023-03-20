© 2023 KERA News
News for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

U.S. State Department issues warnings on drugs from Mexico

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published March 20, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT
FILE PHOTO: Fentanyl pills found by officers from the Drug Enforcement Administration are seen in this handout picture, in New York, U.S., October 4, 2022. Drug Enforcement Administration/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY/File Photo
DRUG ENFORCEMENT ADMINISTRATION/via REUTERS
/
X80001
FILE PHOTO: Fentanyl pills found by officers from the Drug Enforcement Administration are seen in this handout picture, in New York, U.S., October 4, 2022. Drug Enforcement Administration/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY/File Photo

With little regulation, counterfeit medication is common and may prove to be ineffective, the wrong strength, or contain dangerous ingredients.

The U.S. State Department has issued a warning regarding purchasing pharmaceuticals in Mexico. Recent media reports, including from NPR, have found pharmacies in Mexico have been selling some drugs that are tainted with fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The warning states that tainted drugs, both over the counter and those requiring a prescription, could be affected. With little regulation, counterfeit medication is common and may prove to be ineffective, the wrong strength, or contain dangerous ingredients.

Also, the DEA reports counterfeit prescription pills are sold by criminals on both sides of the border. These pills are sometimes represented as OxyContin, Percocet, Xanax and others, and may contain deadly doses of fentanyl. Counterfeit pills are frequently advertised on social media and can be purchased at small, non-chain pharmacies in Mexico along the border and in tourist areas.

For more information on pharmaceuticals in Mexico, check the state department's Mexico information page, or the CDC website.

tpr newsletter_real reliable.png
Copyright 2023 Texas Public Radio. To see more, visit Texas Public Radio.

Tags
News prescription drugsMexicoFentanyl
Jerry Clayton