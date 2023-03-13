© 2023 KERA News
4 people killed in shooting at Dallas apartment building

KERA | By Associated Press
Published March 13, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT
Crime Scene with yellow police cautionary tape that reads in black writing police line do not cross with detectives working in the background.
Shutterstock
/
Shutterstock

DALLAS (AP) — Police in Dallas have confirmed four people died in a Sunday night shooting at an apartment building.

Dallas Police Department Public Information Officer Juan Fernandez said in an email to The Associated Press that officers responded around 7:10 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 3500 block of Villaverde Avenue in Northwest Dallas.

Fernandez said four people were found with gunshot wounds and all of the victims died at the scene.

Details about the victims and the shooter, including whether a suspect was in custody, were not immediately released.

An investigation is ongoing, Fernandez said.

Associated Press
