Dallas County health building evacuated after reported ‘active shooter’

KERA | By KERA News
Published February 9, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST
Updated February 9, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST
Image (7).jpeg
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA News
Police arrive at Dallas County Health and Human Services building after a reported active shooter situation.

A Dallas County Health and Human Services building was evacuated and police were performing a sweep after a reported active shooter situation Thursday.

Witnesses at the scene said they were told to evacuate the building around 3 p.m. A building inspector told KERA News she was outside the facility when she got an alert not to return.

An HHS official confirmed the situation to the Dallas Morning News.

It's not clear whether there are any victims. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins was expected to provide an update Thursday evening.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

