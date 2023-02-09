Dallas County health building evacuated after reported ‘active shooter’
A Dallas County Health and Human Services building was evacuated and police were performing a sweep after a reported active shooter situation Thursday.
Witnesses at the scene said they were told to evacuate the building around 3 p.m. A building inspector told KERA News she was outside the facility when she got an alert not to return.
An HHS official confirmed the situation to the Dallas Morning News.
A large police presence was reported at the Dallas County Health and Human Services building near downtown Thursday afternoon.— Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) February 9, 2023
Dr. Phillip Huang, director of DCHHS told us the building is on lockdown and the cause is being investigated. pic.twitter.com/SdpPz7jipz
It's not clear whether there are any victims. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins was expected to provide an update Thursday evening.
This is a developing story and will be updated.