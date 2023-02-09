Dallas County health building evacuated after reported ‘active shooter’

A Dallas County Health and Human Services building was evacuated and police were performing a sweep after a reported active shooter situation Thursday.

Witnesses at the scene said they were told to evacuate the building around 3 p.m. A building inspector told KERA News she was outside the facility when she got an alert not to return.

An HHS official confirmed the situation to the Dallas Morning News.

A large police presence was reported at the Dallas County Health and Human Services building near downtown Thursday afternoon.



Dr. Phillip Huang, director of DCHHS told us the building is on lockdown and the cause is being investigated. pic.twitter.com/SdpPz7jipz — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) February 9, 2023

It's not clear whether there are any victims. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins was expected to provide an update Thursday evening.

This is a developing story and will be updated.