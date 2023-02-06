'Grandmother of Juneteenth' Opal Lee to speak at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum

Opal Lee, known as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth" for her efforts to make Juneteenth a federal holiday, will speak at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum’s Funk Family Upstander Speaker Series on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Lee walked across the country from her home in Fort Worth to Washington, D.C., in 2016 to push for federal recognition of Juneteenth. As result of her efforts, President Joe Biden signed a bill in 2021 declaring it a national holiday.

Since this accomplishment, Lee has been active in running Opal Farms, an urban farm established to address food deserts in the Fort Worth area.

In 2022, she was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize and was declared a “civil rights icon” by a congressional group in support of her nomination.

The Funk Family Upstander Speaker Series showcases individuals and organizations who stand up for human rights on a local, national or international level.

Although in-person tickets for this event have since sold out, a virtual option is available at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum website.

